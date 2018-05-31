Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

Two people were seriously hurt when a tourist bus crashed on the road between Mossburn and Te Anau this morning.

In total 17 people were injured.

The crash took place about 8.10am on State Highway 94, on what was described as a very foggy and icy morning.

A tourist bus which crashed between Te Anau and Cromwell. Source: Supplied/NZ Police

The bus rolled on to its side and is at the bottom of Gorge Hill near The Key.

A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden. Source: Google Maps/1 NEWS composite

Four people were flown to Dunedin Hospital, two of whom were seriously hurt.

The rest of the passengers were taken to the Fiordland Medical Centre in Te Anau by bus, with two of them now being flown to Kew Hospital in Invercargill.