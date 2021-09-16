Photos released as search continues for family missing off Waikato coast

Photographs have been released as the search for a man and his three young childen missing off the Waikato coast enters its fourth day.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Source: 1 NEWS

Tom Phillips, 34, and his children - eight-year-old Jayda, six-year-old Maverick and five-year-old Ember - were last seen on a farm near the small coastal community of Marokopa, about two hours drive from Hamilton, on Saturday afternoon.



Phillips' vehicle was found at the beach in Kiritehere late Sunday, and the family was told on Monday morning.

"We want to acknowledge the family’s incredible strength at this very difficult time and thank them for their on-going help," Inspector Will Loughrin said on Thursday in a statement.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Marokopa or Kiritehehe Beach areas on Saturday, September 11 or Sunday, September 12.

"While you might not think you have seen something, we want to hear from you," Loughrin said.

"This includes bach owners or visitors who may have left the area after the weekend."



He told reporters in an earlier press conference that there is "no indication of foul play".

It comes as the search today centred on the water, with sea-based searches conducted in the Marokopa and Kiritehehe Beach areas by the Raglan Surf Life Saving Squad and the Taranaki Surf Life Saving Rescue Squad.

Meanwhile, LandSAR volunteers and police staff are carrying out further ground-based searches along the coastline.

A team of investigators, working out of Te Awamutu, continue to build a detailed timeline of the family's movements.