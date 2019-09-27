Photos: Protestors around the country take to the streets in climate change march

Thousands of people are participating in climate change strikes across the country in what is believed to be one of the biggest protests yet.
Today's protests are the first time adults have been invited to march alongside school and university students.
In Auckland, youth organisation 4TK - 4 Tha Culture partnered up with School Strike 4 Climate - the original group behind the March protests - to bring Pacific voices to the discussion on climate change.
Protestors have gathered at the Auckland CBD's Aotea Square, where they chanted, "Sea levels are rising and so are we".
Speaking at the event, Luke Wijohn said: "You may feel hopeless - do not. Hopelessness is useless."
The organiser behind the protests at contested South Auckland site Ihumātao, Pania Newton, has also addressed the crowd.
Meanwhile, climate change protestors in Wellington are marching to Parliament grounds from Wellington's Civic Square.
Thousands of students are pouring onto Parliament lawn, calling for immediate action to tackle climate change
Organisers estimated about 15,000 would attend the protest, with Parliament lawn looking to almost be at capacity.
Protestors held signs saying, "how dare you", "I want a hot date not a hot planet", "denial is not a policy" and "make the Earth great again".