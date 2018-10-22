 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Photos: Police cars damaged during stolen car chase in Napier

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice

Police vehicles have been damaged and a reckless driver tried to hide from police after a pursuit in Napier today.

The chase took place in the the Napier South area around midday.

Police said the driver failed to stop on Marine Parade, and road spikes were deployed before the chase was abandoned due to dangerous driving.

A heavily damaged police car after a chase in Napier
A heavily damaged police car after a chase in Napier. Source: Sarah Paviour-Smith

The car was then abandoned on Seddon Crescent in Marewa, and the driver fled on foot.

A damaged police vehicle after a pursuit in Napier.
A damaged police vehicle after a pursuit in Napier. Source: Sarah Paviour-Smith

Photos taken at the scene show three police vehicles with serious damage.

A damaged un-marked police car after a chase in Napier.
A damaged un-marked police car after a chase in Napier. Source: Sarah Paviour-Smith

A black 2008 Volvo V50 station wagon appeared to have been abandoned by the fleeing driver at the scene.

The Volvo, with number plate JJT603, was registered as being stolen by Police.

Police were seen searching a number of properties, and police report a 27-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police vehicles in Napier after a pursuit where they were rammed.
Police vehicles in Napier after a pursuit where they were rammed. Source: Sarah Paviour-Smith
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police vehicles in Napier after a pursuit where they were rammed.
Photos: Police cars damaged during stolen car chase in Napier
2
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
3
'We're starting from scratch' - Kiwi shootout to decide Supercars title
4
Police car generic.
Man dies after crashing into fence in Southland
5
Cocaine and P importing convictions quashed for member of prominent NZ wine-making family
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:20

NZ politicians need to learn the ABCs of Chinese politics for a 'constructive relationship', foreign policy expert says
Work underway to improve Snake Creek.

Conservation project targets polluted Christchurch stream
Police car generic.

Man dies after crashing into fence in Southland

Missing nine-year-old Wellington boy found in the bush