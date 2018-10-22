Photos: Police cars damaged during stolen car chase in Napier

Police vehicles have been damaged and a reckless driver tried to hide from police after a pursuit in Napier today.
The chase took place in the the Napier South area around midday.
Police said the driver failed to stop on Marine Parade, and road spikes were deployed before the chase was abandoned due to dangerous driving.
The car was then abandoned on Seddon Crescent in Marewa, and the driver fled on foot.
Photos taken at the scene show three police vehicles with serious damage.
A black 2008 Volvo V50 station wagon appeared to have been abandoned by the fleeing driver at the scene.
The Volvo, with number plate JJT603, was registered as being stolen by Police.
Police were seen searching a number of properties, and police report a 27-year-old man was taken into custody.