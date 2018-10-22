Photos: Police cars damaged during stolen car chase in Napier

Police vehicles have been damaged and a reckless driver tried to hide from police after a pursuit in Napier today.

The chase took place in the the Napier South area around midday.

Police said the driver failed to stop on Marine Parade, and road spikes were deployed before the chase was abandoned due to dangerous driving.

A heavily damaged police car after a chase in Napier. Source: Sarah Paviour-Smith

The car was then abandoned on Seddon Crescent in Marewa, and the driver fled on foot.

A damaged police vehicle after a pursuit in Napier. Source: Sarah Paviour-Smith

Photos taken at the scene show three police vehicles with serious damage.

A damaged un-marked police car after a chase in Napier. Source: Sarah Paviour-Smith

A black 2008 Volvo V50 station wagon appeared to have been abandoned by the fleeing driver at the scene.

The Volvo, with number plate JJT603, was registered as being stolen by Police.