TODAY |

Photos: Person injured after massive tree falls on ute in Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has got away with just minor injuries after a large tree fell onto their ute in Wellington this morning.

A large tree fallen on a vehicle on Middleton Road in Johnsonville. Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to Middleton Road in Johnsonville about 7.40am.

The road is blocked and is expected to remain that way for some time, according to police.

Traffic control is in position and diversions are in place.

Police were called to the tree fallen on a vehicle on Middleton Road in Johnsonville about 7.40am on Monday. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is also assisting.

Today's incident comes after a person died after being crushed by a tree at a semi-rural property in Waiuku, south of Auckland, on Friday night.

New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
2
Ardern says benefit increases sparked by Covid-19 will help 'make a difference' to alleviate child poverty
3
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump confirms in tweet
4
Photos: Person injured after massive tree falls on ute in Wellington
5
Hottest day of week expected tomorrow but more rain forecast in some parts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes eastern parts of North Island
07:57

Inequality for Pasifika in NZ revealed in report labelled 'violation of human rights'

Rural schools look to online classes as they struggle to hire teachers

Morning Briefing Dec 7: A first-hand account of working on Whakaari