Photos: Person injured after massive tree falls on ute in Wellington

A person has got away with just minor injuries after a large tree fell onto their ute in Wellington this morning.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to Middleton Road in Johnsonville about 7.40am.

The road is blocked and is expected to remain that way for some time, according to police.

Traffic control is in position and diversions are in place.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is also assisting.