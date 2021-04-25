TODAY |

Photos: People around New Zealand and the world commemorate Anzac Day

Source:  1 NEWS

Tens of thousands around New Zealand and across the world are marking Anzac Day today. 

The service at Ohinemutu was conducted by the Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after two years of disruption to regular commemorations.

Anzac Day dawn service at Ohinemutu, Rotorua, conducted by the Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League. Source: 1 NEWS

Last year, Covid-19 put a stop to mass gatherings and public memorials. The year before, Anzac Day fell just a month after the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

Anzac Day dawn service in Wellington's Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Anzac Day
