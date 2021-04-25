Photos: People around New Zealand and the world commemorate Anzac Day

Tens of thousands around New Zealand and across the world are marking Anzac Day today.

It comes after two years of disruption to regular commemorations.

Anzac Day dawn service at Ohinemutu, Rotorua, conducted by the Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League. Source: 1 NEWS

Last year, Covid-19 put a stop to mass gatherings and public memorials. The year before, Anzac Day fell just a month after the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.