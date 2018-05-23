 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Queenstown and high-lying areas of the South Island sit under a blanket of snow this morning after a dumping of over 40cm of powder overnight.

Check the full forecast for the upcoming wintry week across the country. 

Snow is still falling on Cadrona ski filed.

Source: Twitter / Snow Forecast

Crown Range Chain Bay 7 in Queenstown - it has now been officially been closed for the day.

Source: Facebook / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Extreme caution is being advised on many mountain roads in the Queenstown Lakes District including: Kingston Rd, the Devil's Staircase.

As of 10am this morning Crown Range Rd is closed to all vehicles, and is likely to remain so for the rest of the day.

Email you weather pictures or video to news@tvnz.co.nz

Chains are advised to be fitted if you are travelling on these roads, and motorists are urged to reduce their speed.

Motorists in Fairlight near Queenstown have been forced to wait by the side of the road because cars were sliding on the road.

Fairlight near Queenstown.

Source: Supplied

In Fairlight, near Queenstown, motorists are waiting by the side of the raod as they wait for a grit truck because vehicles were sliding over the road.

Source: Supplied

It is snowing heavily around Kingston and the Devil's Staircase. The road is still open but extreme caution is advised.

Source: Facebook / Queenstown Lakes District Council

On the flip side, Queenstown snow fields are welcoming the flurry of snow just over two weeks out from the official opening of the 2018 ski season.

Pictures from Cadrona Alpine Resort show a thick layer of snow this morning.

Get more info on the accessibility of Queenstown roads through NZTA.

Cadrona Apline Resort has seen 40 cm of snow overnight.

Source: Twitter / Powder White

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

2

Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

00:15
3
Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

4

'Serious conversation' needed with Netflix over new season of 13 Reasons Why - Chief Censor

06:53
5
Shane has been denied income cover by insurance company because he failed to tell them of a condition unrelated to a rare nerve disorder that's kept him off work.

Most read story: Man denied insurance cover over honest mistake - 'It's not fair, it's rubbish'


Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

Just weeks out from the 2018 ski season, more than 40cm of snow has fallen in some parts.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: AP photographer's mesmerising snaps document Mother Nature's power

The most frightening moment wasn't seeing spurting lava or smelling the noxious fumes, but getting lost, writes Jae C. Hong.

Most read story: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

There is one big difference in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 