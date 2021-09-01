Photos: Kumeū clean-up begins after severe flooding

The clean-up operation in a rural West Auckland community has begun after it was hit hard on Tuesday by flooding.

Kumeū locals begin clean up after flooding in the area. Source: 1 NEWS

Locals in Kumeū returned to their homes and businesses on Wednesday morning to see what damage the flooding had caused and what they could start cleaning up to return.

Making the operation more difficult for both locals and authorities is the fact Auckland remains in Alert Level 4 due to the current Delta outbreak of Covid-19 in the community.

This has left many affected businesses unable to bring in reinforcements outside of their bubble to help clean the mess up.

Here are some early pictures from the clean-up process underway.

A shed and water tank moved by the severe flooding in Kumeū. Source: 1 NEWS

The inside of a Kumeū restaurant after sever flooding. Source: 1 NEWS

The inside of a Kumeū after the area's severe flooding. Source: 1 NEWS

Water pumps outside a Kumeū restaurant after it was damaged by the flooding. Source: 1 NEWS