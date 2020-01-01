Photos: Kiwis wake up to hazy New Year's Day as Australia bushfire smoke moves in

As hundreds of bushfires continue to burn in Australia, smoke has made its way here to New Zealand.

View from Signal Hill Reserve in Dunedin this morning Source: Supplied/Benedikt Holtman

Parts of Otago woke up this morning to a hazy New Year's Day.

A MetService webcam captured a hazy sunrise over Wanaka this morning, while other footage sent to 1 NEWS shows haze sitting over Queenstown and Cromwell.

Haze over Cromwell Source: 1 NEWS

One picture taken at 9.30 this morning shows a hazy view of Queenstown from Rob and Lynley Henderson's home.

The couple told 1 NEWS they were "almost total closed in with smoke".

MetService has confirmed the cause of the haze is due to smoke from the Australian bushfires being carried across the Tasman.

View of haze set over Queenstown Source: Supplied/Rob and Lynley Henderson