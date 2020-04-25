Photos: Kiwis turn out in force to commemorate Anzac Day at their gates

While Anzac Day services were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealanders are commemorating the day by standing at their gates.
Carterton resident Craig Thompson's Anzac memorial in Carrington Drive. Source: Vivienne Hawken/Supplied
Carterton resident Craig Thompson created a special Anzac artwork to put on show for a peaceful service in his street.
Meanwhile, Ngahinapouri woman Jennifer Beck and her dog Ollie also joined in remembering the fallen soldiers, standing with a cross and giant wooden poppy.
Check out the photos of Kiwi's marking the day below.
Please send landscape video of how you are commemorating Anzac Day to news@tvnz.co.nz
Jennifer Beck's dog Ollie commemorates Anzac Day at their Ngahinapouri property. Source: Jennifer Beck/Supplied
People stand outside their homes to mark Anzac Day in Tauranga. Source: Supplied
Flag bearers Sam and Ardie Elworthy were among 30 residents in Greenhithe, Auckland, who turned out for an Anzac dawn service this morning. Source: Rebecca-Rose Reid/Supplied
Anzac Day commemorations in Tauranga. Source: Sarndra Cowley/Supplied
A dawn service in West Harbour, Auckland. Source: Rebeckah Chainey/Supplied