Photos: KiwiRail freight train derails near Invercargill

A large freight train has derailed in Wright's Bush, just outside of Invercargill.

No-one was injured, nor was any property damaged, but eight empty wagons toppled over. Source: rnz.co.nz

A spokesperson for KiwiRail said the train derailed at about 8.30am this morning between Thornbury and Makarewa on its journey to Nightcaps.

No-one was injured, nor was any property damaged, but eight empty wagons toppled over, the spokesperson said.

The train derailed near Wright's Bush. Source: rnz.co.nz