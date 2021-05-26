Photos: Inside the Napier high school gutted by fire

Some students at a Napier high school have been asked to stay home after a fire yesterday caused significant damage to the building.

The aftermath of a fire at Taradale High School in Napier. Source: Supplied

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Taradale High School principal PA Jennie Arnold said the fire was reported in a lower room of "B block" at around 2.30pm yesterday. She didn't say how many classrooms were damaged and what subjects were taught in the block when asked.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were called to a small fire which may have spread to the roof.

There were no injuries.

"Students and staff followed our fire evacuation procedures and were evacuated to the field. All students and staff are okay," Arnold said.

In a Facebook post, the school asked Year 13 students not to attend school today.

Arnold didn't respond when asked how many students were impacted.

"Our aim is to have all students back on-site as soon as possible and to work to ensure that learning can continue," she said.

Damage from a fire at Taradale High School in Napier. Source: Supplied

"In some cases, temporary teaching spaces will need to be set up and some classes have been relocated within the school.

"I am pleased with how the fire has been responded to and for the support offered by our community and our colleagues in other schools."

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.