Photos: Heavy snowfall blankets Canterbury, more forecast through tomorrow

Farmers in Canterbury's High Country region have woken to a chilly morning, with snow falling overnight and through the morning.

At a station near Tekapo, the snow has been falling strongly since the early hours of the morning, with several centimetres building up already.

A Canterbury High Country farmer heads to work after a heavy snowfall. Source: 1 NEWS

But the job needs to be done no matter the weather, so the farmers bundled up before heading out to feed their stock.

Meanwhile at Mt Hutt, 28cm of snow had fallen by 9am with more coming in.

It'll be a big relief for the popular ski field, which opened for the season last weekend.

MetService is forecasting snow through today and tomorrow in the region.

Further south in Otago, fellow ski fields Cardrona and Treble Cone are heaving a sigh of relief at the dumping of snow today.

