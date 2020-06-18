TODAY |

Photos: Heavy snowfall blankets Canterbury, more forecast through tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

Farmers in Canterbury's High Country region have woken to a chilly morning, with snow falling overnight and through the morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 28cm had blanketed the ski field by 9am. Source: Supplied

At a station near Tekapo, the snow has been falling strongly since the early hours of the morning, with several centimetres building up already.

A Canterbury High Country farmer heads to work after a heavy snowfall. Source: 1 NEWS

But the job needs to be done no matter the weather, so the farmers bundled up before heading out to feed their stock.

Heavy snowfall in the early morning at a Canterbury High Country station. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile at Mt Hutt, 28cm of snow had fallen by 9am with more coming in.

Heavy snowfall in Canterbury High Country, near Tekapo. Source: 1 NEWS

It'll be a big relief for the popular ski field, which opened for the season last weekend.

Heavy snowfall at a High Country station in Canterbury, near Tekapo. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService is forecasting snow through today and tomorrow in the region.

Further south in Otago, fellow ski fields Cardrona and Treble Cone are heaving a sigh of relief at the dumping of snow today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Drone video shows the Treble Cone ski field blanketed with snow. Source: Supplied

MetService also forecasts further snow in the Queenstown-Otago region.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Dunedin and Otago
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Donald Trump asked China to help him get reelected, former security adviser alleges
2
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
3
Auckland woman who had contact with two new Covid-19 cases tests negative for virus
4
Photos: Heavy snowfall blankets Canterbury, more forecast through tomorrow
5
Auckland gym closes after one of its members attends class days after contact with two women who tested positive for Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

More than $24,000 raised for family of boy who died after falling down slip near Gisborne

Air NZ expecting $120m loss for 2020 financial year following Covid-19 border closures

Quarantined travellers who went to Christchurch funeral were kept away from other attendees
00:29

Boris Johnson looks forward to importing 'colossal quantities of NZ wine' in exchange for 'buses' of UK gin