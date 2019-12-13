TODAY |

Photos: Haunting scenes on Whakaari/White Island today as rescuers made landfall at toxic volcano site

Source:  1 NEWS

Today's recovery mission on Whakaari/White Island saw six of eight bodies recovered. 

Body recovery operation on White Island. Source: NZDF

Images captured from the mission show rescuers on the island, surrounded by ashened earth and a barren landscape. 

As far as the remaining two bodies are concerned, police commissioner Mike Bush told media the rescue mission is "not over".

Two of the recovery team on White Island in hazmat suits. Source: NZDF

He said police are returning to Whakaari/White Island this afternoon to determine if they can find the remaining bodies.

"We are also right now deploying our dive team to search the surrounding waters," he said.

Police launch stationed off White Island with recovery team onshore. Source: NZDF

"We will continue to search for these two people."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon give a briefing in nearby Whakatāne about the island.

