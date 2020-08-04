Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week

An advertisement for a tiny property that was being promoted as a "studio" for rent in Auckland has been removed after inquiries by 1 NEWS, with the property management company who posted it saying there was a "gap in processes" leading to the advert.

Photos show the inside of a property being advertised by Crockers Property Management for $355 per week in Auckland. Source: Supplied

The Parnell property was being advertised by Crockers Property for $355 per week, with the main living space squeezing in a king single bed alongside a small "kitchen".

The kitchen itself was a small bench, a sink and tap, a bar fridge and a tabletop cooker.

At the other end of the property, in the same space without any dividing walls or doors and directly opposite from a large, windowed front door, stood a shower. The toilet was tucked behind half a wall, also without a door separating it from the living spaces.

In the ad, the property was described as offering a "modern kitchen and living spaces" in the "quality studio... available immediately to be lived in, enjoyed and called your home".

Photos show the inside of a property being advertised by Crockers Property Management for $355 per week in Auckland. Source: Supplied

According to the ad, up to two tenants could rent the space.

By law, that description means it would need to have a combined bedroom and living space of at least 14 square metres, with a separate kitchen or kitchenette.

The ad didn't contain any square meterage and it's unclear whether it suffices.

Under the Healthy Homes Act, it would also need ceiling and underfloor insulation to be advertised as a rental property.

After 1 NEWS contacted Crockers last night, the ad was removed from both the Crockers' website and Trade Me, and chief executive Helen O'Sullivan promised she'd be "urgently investigating" the matter.

The kitchen inside a property being advertised by Crockers Property Management for $355 per week in Auckland. Source: Supplied

This morning, she told 1 NEWS they've discovered a "gap in processes" that led to the advert being posted without checking if the property was actually a legal dwelling.

"We're changing that process, effective immediately. We will also be providing our team with some additional coaching around this issue."

Last night, Ms O'Sullivan said they require all their properties to be legally consented dwellings.

"Compliance with that basic requirement should be checked before a property is listed with us for management."

The small bathroom inside a property being advertised by Crockers Property Management for $355 per week in Auckland, tucked behind half a wall. Source: Supplied

When a property doesn't meet those requirements, Ms O'Sullivan says they'll turn it down, adding: "This property does not appear to meet that minimum standard and should not have been listed."