Photos: Flooding, fallen debris and destruction from inside burned-out SkyCity convention centre

The devastation of the SkyCity convention centre inferno is starting to sink in with the first images of what remains inside the burned out building site becoming available.

Until today, timelapses and pictures from outside were all that were available but new images from inside show the flooding, fallen debris and burned out roof.

The fire engulfed most of the roof, which was being covered with waterproofing products. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire began on Tuesday afternoon and burned for days, but firefighters are now in the "overhaul phase", with expectations that Auckland's CBD will be back to normal next Tuesday.

Going forward, fire services will be joined by a number of organisations and services as it enters its investigation phase. It will include fire risk managers as they investigate the cause behind the fire and its spread.

The Plenary Theatre on level 5. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Wellesley Street gallery's third floor before entering the exhibition floor. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
The Plenary Theatre's main floor with its raked seating. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Damage to the SkyCity Convention Centre following the fire. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

A first look at the damage inside the SkyCity Convention Centre. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
