Photos: Fire crews battle Auckland's SkyCity inferno for a second day

For over 24 hours, fire crews have been battling a major fire at SkyCity's under-construction Auckland convention centre.

1 NEWS NOW reporter Luke Appleby captured these images. 

Firefighters and engines on Hobson Street battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
A drone sent up by firefighters surveys the situation while battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
Firefighters prepare to send up an aerial unit as they battle the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
Firefighters operate an aerial unit while battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
A firefighter rests while battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
Firefighters are hit by sheets of water as they ride an aerial unit while battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Firefighters rest on the street while battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
