Photos: Farmland, roads and houses under water, sheep stranded as flooding hits Gisborne region

Just a week after many parts of the Gisborne region were flooded in torrential rain, a second deluge overnight has again laid already soaked farmland under several feet of water.

John Edwards out with his dogs in flooded farmland between Gisborne and Te Karaka. Source: 1 NEWS

Widespread scenes of paddocks and houses in the Gisborne region totally flooded have been photographed today.

One local man, John Edwards, who lives between Gisborne city and Te Karaka, can be seen out in almost waist high water with his dogs.

Mr Edwards went out hoping to rescue some lambs from the floods.

