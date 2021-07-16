Photos: Farmers around New Zealand protest Government regulations

Farmers are driving their tractors, utes and some are even on horseback as part of a nationwide Groundswell protest against Government rules and regulations.
Farmers on horseback at Kaitaia protest Source: 1 NEWS
Protests are taking place in some 55 town and cities across New Zealand today.
Protestors flood Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS
Farmers protesting in central Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
A protesters sign on their truck in Auckland today. Source: 1 NEWS
A tractor being driven on the motorway at Auckland's Grafton. Source: 1 NEWS
Farmers in central Christchurch as part of nationwide Groundswell protest. Source: 1 NEWS
