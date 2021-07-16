TODAY |

Photos: Farmers around New Zealand protest Government regulations

Source:  1 NEWS

Farmers are driving their tractors, utes and some are even on horseback as part of a nationwide Groundswell protest against Government rules and regulations.

Farmers on horseback at Kaitaia protest Source: 1 NEWS

Protests are taking place in some 55 town and cities across New Zealand today.

Protestors flood Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS
Farmers protesting in central Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
A protesters sign on their truck in Auckland today. Source: 1 NEWS
A tractor being driven on the motorway at Auckland's Grafton. Source: 1 NEWS
Farmers in central Christchurch as part of nationwide Groundswell protest. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS is in many of them and captured these images. 

New Zealand
Farming
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Protesting farmers on tractors flood Auckland's Queen Street
2
Auckland motorists advised to expect delays as farmers in utes, tractors protest
3
Shots fired, car torched in Auckland amid gang tensions
4
Women released from MIQ then brought back told decision was a mistake
5
Wife stands by Melbourne man accused of 'disgusting' public sex acts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland motorists advised to expect delays as farmers in utes, tractors protest

Shots fired, car torched in Auckland amid gang tensions

Manslaughter change laid over Auckland man's death from moving van

Farmers around NZ protesting lack of consultation on environmental regulations