Photos: Eerie scenes on deserted Auckland motorways as Alert Level 4 draws to a close

Deserted Auckland motorways were captured this morning on the last day of Alert Level 4.

Deserted Auckland motorway just after 10am, Monday April 27, 2020. Source: Danielle Gapes

Today is a public holiday around the country with Anzac Day having fallen on Saturday, meaning traffic would normally be busy in the City of Sails with people enjoying their day off.

However, Auckland resident Danielle Gapes captured a starkly different scene while going for her daily lockdown walk near her apartment today.

Pictures of State Highway One taken just after 10am showed no traffic on the roads, as people continue to follow the rules and only travel when essential.

With more people being allowed back to work starting from tomorrow, the roads will likely be busier once again.

Grafton Bridge, 8am, Monday April 27, 2020. Source: Danielle Gapes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon praised the efforts of New Zealanders during the last five weeks of lockdown.

"We have spent nearly five weeks working in ways that just two months ago would have seemed impossible, but we did and we have done it together," Ms Ardern said.

Homemade poppy display on grass verge for Anzac Day. Source: Danielle Gapes

She says New Zealand has managed to get the R0 (transmissibility value) down to just 0.4 people per case, while other countries are still seeing an R0 value of 2.5 people per case.