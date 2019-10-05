TODAY |

Photos: Dramatic images capture scale of SH4 collapse in central North Island

Whanganui's mayor is hoping for a quick fix at the very least, as a huge slip closes the main road north of the city.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe.

A 400 metre stretch of State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi has collapsed and locals face detours of up to an hour to get between Raetihi and Whanganui.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe

The Mayor, Hamish McDouall said a temporary solution is needed.

"I know NZTA were looking at a wider piece of work realigning the Parapara Road, that needs to keep going, but in the short term a reinstatement, whatever that is, while they look at State Highway 4 and how best to do that."

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe

Mr McDouall said it was anybody's guess as to how long it would take to repair the highway.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe.

He said most tourists use SH3 but visitors will have problems getting to the skifields if the road is not repaired before next winter.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe.

Mr McDouall said the damaged road will also put pressure on the movement of freight.

National Road Carriers chief executive Tom Cloke told RNZ's Checkpoint the area looked like a bomb site and that the fix would take a long time and likely have a huge impact on the local economy. He said the rebuild would be likely to take years rather than months.

rnz.co.nz

SH4 slip in Parapara. Source: Mark Brimblecombe
