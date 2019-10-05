Photos: Dramatic images capture scale of SH4 collapse in central North Island

Whanganui's mayor is hoping for a quick fix at the very least, as a huge slip closes the main road north of the city.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe.

A 400 metre stretch of State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi has collapsed and locals face detours of up to an hour to get between Raetihi and Whanganui.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe

The Mayor, Hamish McDouall said a temporary solution is needed.

"I know NZTA were looking at a wider piece of work realigning the Parapara Road, that needs to keep going, but in the short term a reinstatement, whatever that is, while they look at State Highway 4 and how best to do that."

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe

Mr McDouall said it was anybody's guess as to how long it would take to repair the highway.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe.

He said most tourists use SH3 but visitors will have problems getting to the skifields if the road is not repaired before next winter.

SH 4 slip on Parapara Rd. Source: Mark Brimblecombe.

Mr McDouall said the damaged road will also put pressure on the movement of freight.