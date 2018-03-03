Photos: CRL releases new concept images of Auckland's new train stations

New concept images have been released today of the three City Rail Loop stations being constructed in Auckland.

The ambitious project, which will see three new central train stations created along an underground route, is due to be completed by early 2024.

The two new stations will be the Aotea and Karangahape stations, while the Mt Eden station will also be redeveloped for the CRL to meet the existing Western Line.

One new station will be mid-town at Wellesley and Victoria Streets and the second on Mercury Lane off Karangahape Road.

Describing the concept images for the Aotea station, CEL said skylights inside would represent Matariki and "beams of light from the heavens into the darkness of the underground concourse and platform areas".

Concept images released by City Rail Loop showing the Aotea station Source: Supplied

Inside the Karangahape station, large curved ceilings will be a feature, which evoke "the branching arms of the vast spreading canopies of Kauri trees, radiating out from massive trunks".

"The overall experience is one of rising from, and descent into, the earth," CRL said on its website.

"It is proposed that light and sound will be used to enhance the experience of the entrance space."

Concept images released by City Rail Loop showing the Karangahape station Source: Supplied

The redeveloped Mt Eden station will feature basalt stone cladding to represent the Mt Eden volcano.

"It is also proposed to create a water feature using water from the nearby reopened natural spring," CRL says.

Concept images released by City Rail Loop showing the redeveloped Mt Eden station Source: Supplied

