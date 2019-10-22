TODAY |

Photos: Construction site fire sends smoke billowing over Auckland CBD

Dark smoke is billowing from the construction site for Auckland's new convention centre.

A shot of the smoke coming from the fire at the SkyCity Convention Centre construction site. Source: Supplied

Firefighters battle blaze on roof of under construction Sky City Convention Centre.
Thick black smoke hovered over the city. Source: 1 NEWS
Flames could be seen in the Convention Centre construction site. Source: 1 NEWS

The smoke can be seen across the city.

Fire trucks at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

Motorists are being told to avoid the CBD, and members of the public should stay away from the cordons. 

Thick smoke engulfed the Sky Tower. Source: 1 NEWS
