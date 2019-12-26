Photos: Animal rights activists target Ellerslie Boxing Day races in Auckland

People off to see the Boxing Day races in Ellerslie yesterday were greeted by dozens of protestors seeking to highlight what they see as the cruelty of such events.

Animal rights activists gather outside the Boxing Day races in Ellerslie. Source: RNZ / Matthew Theunissen

By Matthew Theunissen of rnz.co.nz

The animals' rights activists dressed up in high heels, fascinators, suits and gaudy dresses, as the occasion would usually call, to show that the glitz and glamour could still go on without the horses.

Protest organiser Aya Oba, from the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses, said race-goers needed to be reminded of the real cost of the sport.

"[The] horse racing industry is actually very cruel but not many people know about it. We want to raise awareness that there is abuse and animal cruelty heavily involved in this industry," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Eighteen horses have already died [this year], and that's just directly related to the races - the ones that didn't make the cut are just wastage."

About 30 people joined yesterday's protest, and Oba said the cause was gaining momentum.

She said they would continue picketing horse racing events in 2020, including the Auckland Cup in March.

Animal rights activists gather outside the Boxing Day races in Ellerslie. Source: RNZ / Matthew Theunissen

"The horses are made to train way too early in their lives, when their bones structure and muscles are still developing, and that puts them at high risk of injury," she said.

"And if they get injured on the track they often get killed."

Many of the motorists driving past the protestors tooted their horns encouragingly; others who turned into the racecourse shouted swear words or expressed their views with their middle finger.

Animal rights activists gather outside the Boxing Day races in Ellerslie. Source: RNZ / Matthew Theunissen

Looking resplendent in a black suit and bowler hat, veteran vegan activist Deno Stock held a picture of a dead horse in the direction of a helicopter landing beside the track, presumably carrying a guest.

"If they're coming in here we want them to be reminded of what really happens because of these events, so we want it to be in-your-face," he said.

"Hopefully they'll think about it when they're in there and stop supporting things like this because they're just not right."

Animal rights activists gather outside the Boxing Day races in Ellerslie. Source: RNZ / Matthew Theunissen

David Morris and Ollie Smith were a bit bemused as they wandered past the protestors towards the racecourse.

"I don't know for sure how badly treated the animals are - I think the racing industry probably looks after them really well and the trainers care for them, just as the jockeys do. So I'm not sure it's as bad as these people are making out," Morris said.

"Any good human wants animals to be well looked after so, of course, it makes you think, but it doesn't prevent me going to the races."