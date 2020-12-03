Photo released of police dog injured in Northland shooting

Police have released an image of the police dog injured in a shooting in Northland on Tuesday.

A police dog injured in a Northland shooting is now in a stable condition. Source: New Zealand Police

Arnie, a German shepherd, is making good progress but will need several more rounds of surgery in the coming weeks due to his injuries, police said today on Facebook.



The police dog received injuries to his face and jaw after he was shot in Tangowahine, 12 kilometres north of Dargaville.

The man shot by police remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Police would like to acknowledge the Dargaville vet clinic, with support from Kamo vets, who immediately provided lifesaving treatment to the Police dog following the incident on Tuesday," Inspector Todd Southall said.