Photo released of police dog injured in Northland shooting

Police have released an image of the police dog injured in a shooting in Northland on Tuesday.

Arnie, a German shepherd, is making good progress but will need several more rounds of surgery in the coming weeks due to his injuries, police said today on Facebook.

The police dog received injuries to his face and jaw after he was shot in Tangowahine, 12 kilometres north of Dargaville.

The man shot by police remains in a stable condition in hospital. 

"Police would like to acknowledge the Dargaville vet clinic, with support from Kamo vets, who immediately provided lifesaving treatment to the Police dog following the incident on Tuesday," Inspector Todd Southall said. 

"Our police dog was then airlifted to Veterinary Specialists Auckland, where Dr Alistair Coomer and his team have been providing ongoing treatment and assessment.

"There will be a long road to recovery, and it is still too early to say whether the dog will return to operational duties, however Police remain optimistic." 

