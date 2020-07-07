TODAY |

Photo: Car driven onto Auckland train line causes delays for commuters

Source:  1 NEWS

There were disruptions for some Auckland commuters this afternoon due to a car stuck on train tracks.

Car stuck on Auckland train tracks. Source: Auckland Transport

The incident happened on St Jude Street in Avondale.

According to police, the driver got their vehicle stuck on the tracks after the barriers arms had come down.

"Fortunately the vehicle was not hit by the train but I understand the driver has suffered a medical event and is being transported to hospital in a moderate condition," a police spokesperson said.

Train services on the Western Line were suspended as workers removed the vehicle, but they have now resumed.

