Photo: This is the Auckland daycare teacher on trial accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

An Auckland daycare teacher has gone on trial, accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in her care.

Lynn Abraham.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's alleged Lynn Abraham smacked some children and forced food into the mouths of others.

The 59-year-old is also said to have put adhesive tape across one child's mouth and washed another child's mouth out with soap.

Abraham, who was the manager of the daycare centre, faces 11 charges.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between October 2011 and May 2016.

The names of the daycare centre and its owner are suppressed.

Eight Crown witnesses are expected to be called.

The trial, in the Auckland District Court, is set down for five days.

Will Hine

news

