Phone scammer makes swift call to hang up after learning target is the police

A phone scammer made a quick exit from one of his latest attempts after finding out the target on the other end of the line was the New Zealand Police.

Police shared a recording of the attempted scam on social media in which "Greg from Spark" was calling about some issues with his target's internet connection.

"So you did an online survey," Greg started off.

"And according to our survey you need to know that your internet is not running on a secure line, okay?"

The officer at the other end of the call opted to stop the fun and games there and then with a blunt response.

"Well, you've called the New Zealand Police so I'd be very surprised if our internet wasn't secure."

After a slight pause, Greg asks if he heard correct in that he had called the police.

Source: facebook.com/NZPolice/

"This is the New Zealand Police Communication Centre, yes," the officer replied.

Greg then quickly apologised for "bothering" the officer before hanging up.

While the recording has been enjoyed on social media, police added there was a serious message to take away from the experience as well.

"If you receive a call like this, don't give them access to your computer, and don't pass on any personal or financial info," police said.



"Many people who have been scammed, are too proud to make a complaint, as they may feel embarrassed or silly that they got sucked-in. Due to people’s pride, a significant number of these scams are grossly under-reported so there’s no real way of knowing.



"It’s believed millions are lost each year and never reported."



Police said ways to avoid a scam include staying away from links in unexpected emails or texts, questioning uninvited approaches and to avoid being rushed into a decision.