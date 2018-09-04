Phil Twyford takes leave from Parliament as wife diagnosed with cancer

Labour Minister Phil Twyford will be on leave from Parliament for the foreseeable future as his wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

By Katie Scotcher of rnz.co.nz

Twyford hasn't been at Parliament since it resumed last week and is yet to be sworn in as an MP.

A spokesperson for Twyford said he has been supporting his family and working remotely in Auckland.

"[Twyford] has been fulfilling his ministerial and electorate duties remotely with the full support of the prime minister and his parliamentary colleagues."

Twyford's wife, Joanna, will be undergoing treatment over the coming months.