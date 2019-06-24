TODAY |

Phil Twyford could lose out as housing minister at reshuffle after KiwiBuild woes

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

There's speculation Housing Minister Phil Twyford could lose his portfolio in today's cabinet reshuffle, despite the Prime Minister defending him in saying he's done an "incredible job".

The speculation comes after Mr Twyford pulled out of the recent KiwiBuild summit and the ongoing struggles of the housing scheme.

The reshuffle will be Jacinda Ardern's first since taking office. She says changes will be "relatively minor".

National got the jump on its reshuffle, announcing on Tuesday that Paul Goldsmith will become spokesperson for Finance and Infrastructure.

Meanwhile, high-ranking National MP Amy Adams and MP Alastair Scott announced they will be stepping down from politics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay has this analysis. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:55
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
2
A man spotted standing in Auckland Harbour wearing a t-shirt on a cold winter morning.
Man spotted standing in freezing Auckland Harbour wearing only a t-shirt
3
Mongrel Mob member feeds needy community with unwanted fishhead freecycle scheme
4
It went right down to the wire with Pakistan reaching their target with five balls remaining in their ODI in Birmingham.
Black Caps slump to first loss of Cricket World Cup as Pakistan claims six-wicket victory
5
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

One person dies after shooting tonight at Rotorua property

00:25
Speaker Trevor Mallard announces the bill has passed its second reading and now goes to another debate before the final vote.

Euthanasia Bill passes second hurdle in Parliament

Security guards at Middlemore are escorting staff and visitors to their cars more than 4000 times a month.

Middlemore Hospital assault fears prompt security guard escorts upsurge
05:56
Briar Hales has the talent to be in the first XV, but the powers that be are preventing that happening.

Havelock North Intermediate first XV boys open ranks to let girl play on their team