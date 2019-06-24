Phil Twyford could lose out as housing minister at reshuffle after KiwiBuild woes

There's speculation Housing Minister Phil Twyford could lose his portfolio in today's cabinet reshuffle, despite the Prime Minister defending him in saying he's done an "incredible job".

The speculation comes after Mr Twyford pulled out of the recent KiwiBuild summit and the ongoing struggles of the housing scheme.

The reshuffle will be Jacinda Ardern's first since taking office. She says changes will be "relatively minor".

National got the jump on its reshuffle, announcing on Tuesday that Paul Goldsmith will become spokesperson for Finance and Infrastructure.