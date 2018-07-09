Phil Twyford contrite after being fined by CAA for using phone on plane, calls actions 'particularly inappropriate'

Sources:| Associated Press
The Transport Minister has apologised for violating aviation rules by making a cellphone call from a plane, calling his actions "particularly inappropriate".
Talking to media today, Phil Twyford said it was a "clear breach" and that he accepted the Civil Aviation Authority finding.
"It was particularly inappropriate given I'm the Transport Minister," he said.
"The rule is the rule. I broke it. I'm a Minister of Transport. I shouldn't have broken it and that's the end of the story."
The Civil Aviation Authority today fined Mr Twyford $500 for breaching rules it says were intended to prevent electromagnetic interference with aircraft instruments.
He said if there was a silver lining from the incident, it was that it was a reminder "when you're a Minister of the Crown, you have to be beyond reproach."
The authority says that because Mr Twyford ended his call before takeoff, it did not pose a significant risk to the flight.
Mr Twyford had earlier stepped down from his role overseeing aviation safety after making what he says was a minute-long call to a staffer in May after boarding a plane in Wellington that was bound for Auckland.
The breach was brought to light by National's Judith Collins.
Mr Twyford said he wanted to reiterate his "unreserved apology" for his mistake.
