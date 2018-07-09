Phil Twyford contrite after being fined by CAA for using phone on plane, calls actions 'particularly inappropriate'

The Transport Minister has apologised for violating aviation rules by making a cellphone call from a plane, calling his actions "particularly inappropriate".

Talking to media today, Phil Twyford said it was a "clear breach" and that he accepted the Civil Aviation Authority finding.

"It was particularly inappropriate given I'm the Transport Minister," he said.

"The rule is the rule. I broke it. I'm a Minister of Transport. I shouldn't have broken it and that's the end of the story."

The Civil Aviation Authority today fined Mr Twyford $500 for breaching rules it says were intended to prevent electromagnetic interference with aircraft instruments.

He said if there was a silver lining from the incident, it was that it was a reminder "when you're a Minister of the Crown, you have to be beyond reproach."

The authority says that because Mr Twyford ended his call before takeoff, it did not pose a significant risk to the flight.

Mr Twyford had earlier stepped down from his role overseeing aviation safety after making what he says was a minute-long call to a staffer in May after boarding a plane in Wellington that was bound for Auckland.

The breach was brought to light by National's Judith Collins.