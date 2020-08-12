Phil Goff warns Auckland businesses to play fair amid reports of Lockdown price gouging

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has this morning warned businesses "to act with integrity" after a number of reports relating to price gouging on products relating to Covid-19.

Mr Goff's comments come after some Aucklanders noticed that prices at some retailers for things like masks or hand sanitiser had shot up since the second Level 3 alert was issued for Auckland.

"I am concerned to hear reports of price gouging, especially for items that Aucklanders consider essential at the moment, like masks," he said.

"I am asking all businesses to act with integrity and to act responsibly when it comes to pricing as Auckland remains in Level 3.

"We had similar concerns during the last lockdown and it would be unfortunate to see a repeat this time around.

"I appreciate businesses are operating under difficult circumstances right now and many are going above and beyond to help their customers - but if a few act irresponsibly, this can taint the many."