Phil Goff warns Auckland businesses to play fair amid reports of Lockdown price gouging

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has this morning warned businesses "to act with integrity" after a number of reports relating to price gouging on products relating to Covid-19.

The Government is releasing five million masks from its supplies to help meet demand. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Goff's comments come after some Aucklanders noticed that prices at some retailers for things like masks or hand sanitiser had shot up since the second Level 3 alert was issued for Auckland.

"I am concerned to hear reports of price gouging, especially for items that Aucklanders consider essential at the moment, like masks," he said.

"I am asking all businesses to act with integrity and to act responsibly when it comes to pricing as Auckland remains in Level 3.

"We had similar concerns during the last lockdown and it would be unfortunate to see a repeat this time around.

"I appreciate businesses are operating under difficult circumstances right now and many are going above and beyond to help their customers - but if a few act irresponsibly, this can taint the many."

Mr Goff said price gouging can be reported to MBIE by emailing pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz or by visiting their website here.
 

