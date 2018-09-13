Phil Goff running for second term as Auckland Mayor - but John Tamihere labels him a 'puppet'

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is seeking a second term - and promises bigger rate increases.

In an interview with the Herald on Sunday, Mr Goff said general rates would increase by 3.5 per cent per year in his second term, an increase on the 2.5 per cent rise in his first term.

In his first term, Mr Goff said he planned to keep rates low against all of the challenges and pressures of a council that was out of pocket, but also said the increase of 3.5 per cent on general rates is something he would stick to.

"I think it's the responsible thing to do to keep rates at a level where some Aucklanders who are under pressure can still afford to pay for their rates but to still deliver the things that our city desperately needs," Mr Goff said.

"I guess we all want to go to heaven but none of us want to die. We want the services, but we would prefer not to pay any more rates."

One of his biggest achievements in his first term, Goff said, was the work he did towards improving the environment.

He said Aucklanders got behind the targeted rates to clean up the beaches in 10 years, with planting a million trees and dealing to predators also on his list of achievements.

He also introduced a "bed tax" on motels, hotels and online rentals like Airbnb and a regional fuel tax of 11.5c per litre in July last year.

The mayor came under fire from some for replacing a targeted rate for transport with targeted rates aimed at improving the environment and water quality.

If he was to be elected for a second term, the mayor says he would keep looking at new ways to raise revenue and said the 10-year budget had efficiency savings targets of $1 billion to spend on things Aucklanders wanted.

Mr Goff is up against former Labour MP John Tamihere for the mayorality.

Mr Tamihere has teamed up with former Auckland City Mayor, National MP and current councillor Christine Fletcher.

"Every candidate that puts themselves forward for election will need to face scrutiny and prove to the public they are able to be trusted to run the affairs of the city," Mr Goff told the Herald.

After suffering a heart attack in April last year, Goff said he had a "clean bill of health" and was up to the challenge of being mayor of the Super City.

"I have set out a vision of what I want for Auckland.

"I'm pleased with the progress we have made towards that ... It hasn't been easy ... but this is a fantastic city we live in."

JOHN TAMIHERE CALLS GOFF 'PUPPET FOR CENTRAL GOVERNMENT'

According to the New Zealand Herald, Mr Tamihere "welcomed" Mr Goff's announcement that he is seeking a second term but called him "a puppet for central government".

The former Labour MP said Mr Goff had "stumbled" on a decision to seek re-election and claimed he was a "reluctant" candidate.

"It's game on. I've been waiting for Phil to make up his mind and I'm glad he has finally come to a decision," Mr Tamihere said.

"Auckland desperately needs strong leadership and that's why I've committed to being Mayor for three terms if I am elected."

Mr Tamihere said there were "huge problems in Auckland that Goff had totally neglected".

"In fact, they've got worse under his lack of leadership – and it's time we got these issues out in the open and got them sorted," he said.

He followed on to outline a number of problems that have arisen under Goff's leadership as mayor.

"Auckland Transport is totally out of control with their sham consultation processes, the huge waste of money we see around the city and their obvious and deliberate policies to create rather than ease congestion.

"Why hasn't Phil pushed back against the plan to slow the entire city down by making 700 kilometres of our roads only 30km/hour? Even the Automobile Association says this will create even more congestion."

Mr Tamihere also said council spending and debt levels were "out of control".

"And Phil's the only mayor in New Zealand that has imposed new petrol taxes on his own people.

"What's worse, is he's trying to fool us by saying he's independent, even though Labour has endorsed his mayoral campaign," Tamihere said.