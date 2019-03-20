Phil Goff promises living wage for council cleaning contractors if he's re-elected



Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has promised to extend the living wage to all cleaners working on contract for the council if he's re-elected for a second term.

Yesterday, all directly employed Auckland Council employees received the last tranche of pay increases taking them up to the living wage of $21.15 an hour.

The living wage will be progressively implemented to cover all cleaning staff who work at libraries, community centres, event venues, public transport and council buildings, Mr Goff said.

It's estimated to cost $1.29 million in the first year and a total of $7.8 million over the three-year term once fully implemented in 2022.

"First and foremost, I think of those who come late and work through the night cleaning our offices, libraries, community centres, streets and transport fleet."

Mr Goff says paying council cleaners at living wage rate also has positive effects on productivity, lower staff turnover and training costs.

He says he will also be asking council to compile a record of other workers who while employed by council suppliers, effectively work for the council.