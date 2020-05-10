Pharmac's funding boosted by $160 million over four years by Government

The Government will increase funding for New Zealand's drug buying agency Pharmac by $160 million over four years as part of this week's Budget.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Health Minister David Clark announced the funding today, saying the increase will bring Pharmac's overall medicines budget to a record $1.045 billion for 2020/21.

The Combined Pharmaceutical Budget is managed by Pharmac and covers District Health Board purchasing of medicines, vaccines, medical devices and other treatments.

"Of course these are not normal times, Dr Clark said.

"Budget 2020 will have a significant focus on economic recovery and rebuilding to support jobs - but at the same time it is vital that we prioritise additional investment in critical services like Pharmac.

"First and foremost this will secure our medicine supply, while at the same time allowing scope for Pharmac to continue to work on expanding the range of funded treatments where possible," Dr Clark said.

"Since Budget 2019, 13 new medicines have been approved by Pharmac to become publicly funded, including six new cancer treatments.

"In fact, in the last two years, more than 200,000 New Zealanders have benefitted from 65 additional or widened access subsidised medicines."

In September last year, the Government announced an extra $60 million in Pharmac funding for 2019/20/21.