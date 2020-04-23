Pharmacies on the brink of collapse as Covid-19 lockdown continues

Pharmacies across New Zealand are on the brink of collapse as the Covid-19 lockdown continues.

At Alert Level 4, pharmacies are allowed open, considered as an essential service. However, with regular shopping slowed, customers' purchases are mainly now prescriptions - from which pharmacies make no money.

Christchurch pharmacist Annabel Turley telling 1 NEWS about the dire situation currently facing her industry.

"Every time we open the doors during this lockdown period, it's like throwing money down the drain," Ms Turley says.

"We are not even making enough money to pay our discounted rent."

The Pharmacy Guild warns that many stores could be forced to close down. They argue that they need to remain open to keep people healthy and out of hospital.

"If your income's down, your costs are up, you struggle to pay bills," Andrew Gaudin of the Pharmacists Guild says.

"It's only a matter of time before you go bang. You can't pay the bills, you cannot continue."

Health Minister David Clark has already committed $15 million to the pharmacy sector, saying it was for immediate needs. The Government not saying whether there'll be more cash to come.