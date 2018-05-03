Pharmac to lift dispensing restrictions, caused by Covid-19, for most meds

Pharmac is about to ease its restrictions on the amount of medicine that can be dispensed at once, with supply issues easing for most of the drugs.
From August 1, pharmacists will be able to hand out a three-month supply of most medications again.
Since early this year, they've been restricted to a month's supply at a time due to global issues with the supply chains caused by Covid-19.
Most medications are now available as usual but some continue to have issues, Pharmac says.
Some medications normally available on a six-month supply, including several oral contraceptive pills, remain restricted to a three-month supply.
Other medications will still be stuck to a one-month supply, including slow-release ibuprofen and a blood pressure medication.
In total, restrictions remain on 16 medications, Pharmac says.
Pharmacies have been asked to dispense remaining repeats in single-month lots where possible, to help manage the supply as they resume regular operation, according to Pharmac.