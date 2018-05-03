TODAY |

Pharmac to lift dispensing restrictions, caused by Covid-19, for most meds

Source:  1 NEWS

Pharmac is about to ease its restrictions on the amount of medicine that can be dispensed at once, with supply issues easing for most of the drugs.

Source: 1 NEWS

From August 1, pharmacists will be able to hand out a three-month supply of most medications again.

Since early this year, they've been restricted to a month's supply at a time due to global issues with the supply chains caused by Covid-19.

Most medications are now available as usual but some continue to have issues, Pharmac says.

Some medications normally available on a six-month supply, including several oral contraceptive pills, remain restricted to a three-month supply.

Other medications will still be stuck to a one-month supply, including slow-release ibuprofen and a blood pressure medication.

In total, restrictions remain on 16 medications, Pharmac says.

Pharmacies have been asked to dispense remaining repeats in single-month lots where possible, to help manage the supply as they resume regular operation, according to Pharmac.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
