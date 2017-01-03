 

Pharmac funding will reduce 'already cash-strapped' DHB services, says Labour spokesman

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today announced that the 2017 Budget will include $60 million more in funding for Pharmac over four years.

A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

But the opposition says the government is just playing catch-up with funding and using DHB money.

Labour health spokesman David Clark said the funding was well overdue, and said Pharmac's budget had been virtually frozen from 2013 to 2016.

"Today's announcement is the start of catch up for its neglect," he said.

"The government is expecting already cash-strapped DHBs to further reduce services in order to part-fund this election year announcement.

"When you dig into the numbers, some of this funding is a top-up required to stop Pharmac cutting services due to previous underfunding for budget out-years."

Pharmac is the government body responsible for deciding which medicines will be subsidised for New Zealand patients.

The new funding will mean Pharmac has a 2017-2018 budget of $870m.

The announcement came as Pharmac unveiled a list of 38 proposals for funding changes, including five new treatments.

They include: Melatonin, tablets for children with neurodevelopmental disorders who have insomnia; Pemetrexed, a treatment for aggressive lung cancer caused primarily by asbestos; and Sildenafil, a treatment for hypertension in children, among others.

It's also proposed a long list of changes to existing treatment funding, including earlier access to four HIV anti-retrovirals - affecting about 3000 people a year - a giving 45 more people access to a potentially curative treatment for hepatitis C.

Mr Coleman predicts that about 33,000 people will benefit from the new funding.

"Pharmac works within a fixed budget and looks for the best health gains for the greatest number of New Zealanders," he said in a statement.

"The Government's extra investment builds on the $124 million over four years committed in Budget 2016.

"It gives Pharmac more options on new medicines it can fund ... It's up to Pharmac to make these decisions."

The proposed changes take effect on July 1. 

