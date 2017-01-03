 

Pharmac funding boost means more medicines to be subsidised

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today announced that the 2017 Budget will include $60 million more in funding for Pharmac over four years.

Pharmac is the government body responsible for deciding which medicines will be subsidised for New Zealand patients.

The new funding will mean Pharmac has a 2017-2018 budget of $870m.

Pharmac's draft plan, also released today, shows the extra funding will be used for new medicines to fight things like lung cancer, HIV, insomnia in children and teens and Hepatitis C.

Mr Coleman predicts that about 33,000 people will benefit from the new funding.

"Pharmac works within a fixed budget and looks for the best health gains for the greatest number of New Zealanders," he said in a statement.

"The Government’s extra investment builds on the $124 million over four years committed in Budget 2016.

"It gives Pharmac more options on new medicines it can fund ... It's up to Pharmac to make these decisions."

