Pharmac announces new drugs to help fight lung and breast cancers, and treat multiple sclerosis

New drugs for lung cancer and breast cancer, as well as a new treatment for multiple sclerosis will be funded by Pharmac, the Government announced today.

In addition, access to a treatment for respiratory disease - pirfenidone, known by brand name Esbriet - will be widened.

The drugs for non-small cell lung cancer and HER-2 positive metastatic breast cancer will be available from December 1.

Health Minister David Clark said the drug funding would help 420 people, "including people living with advanced cancer".

"Pharmac is currently consulting on three more cancer drugs - olaparib (Lynparza) for ovarian cancer, fulvestrant (Faslodex) for breast cancer and venetoclax (Venclexta) for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia," he said in a statement.

The drugs funded from December 1 will be alectinib, known as Alecensa, for ALK positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer and trastuzumab emtansine, which goes by brand name Kadcyla, for HER-2 positive metastatic breast cancer.