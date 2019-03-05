Phallic-shaped veges and hat belonging to foul-mouthed youngster popular on Trade Me

Penis-shaped vegetables, an infamous hat, and a McDonald's paper bag were among the most popular items listed in 2019, according to online auction site Trade Me.

The infamous Bunnings hat was the most viewed item on Trade Me this year Source: Trade Me

"Some auctions ignite the imagination of the country, and sometimes even the world, because they're weird, topical or because the seller wrote a creative description and commits to being entertaining in the Q&A," says spokesperson Logan Mudge.

The most popular item was a Bunnings hat which emerged on the site after a video of the youngest of the notorious traveling family dubbed the 'unruly tourists' went viral.

The seller listed the hat, saying it 'may or may not' be the same as the one in the video, and they 'cannot be responsible for any obscenities that may flow from your mouth.'

Around 192,000 people viewed the listing, almost double the amount as the second most popular item, and it sold for $1000, which was later donated to Mercy Hospice.

Two unusual items to feature in the most popular items this year, were a kumara and a potato which equally resemble the male reproductive system.

The 'veraciously virile kumara' and 'penis-shaped potato' ranked third and seventh on the list.

Another popular item was a paper bag from McDonald's which was from 1955, the same year the fast food empire was founded.

The bag sold for $964, attracting 57,000 views.

The 1955 McDonald's bag came in eighth on the list

A common trend across listings was the sellers not taking themselves too seriously says Mudge.

The famous Big Fresh characters, a sheep with a chair on its back advertised as a 'ride-on lawnmower, a discontinued Pak n' Save bag and an online shopping fail also made the top 10.

The top ten Trade Me listings of the year

1. Traveling hat - 192,006 views

2. Private jet - 96,686 views

Source: Trade Me

3. Veraciously Virile Kumara - 88,507 views

Source: Trade Me

4. Pak n’ Save discontinued single use plastic bag - 82,129 views

Source: Trade Me

5. THAT F*****G DRESS - 67,371 views

Source: Trade Me

6. Ride on lawn mower - 61,674 views

7. Penis-shaped potato - 57,312 views

8. 1955 First McDonald's paper bag - 57,014 views

9. World’s tallest ever L&P bottle - 48,992 views

Source: Trade Me

10. Big Fresh characters - 45,550 views