Pfizer vaccine up to 75% effective against Indian variant of Covid-19, new tests suggest

The Pfizer vaccine is up to 75 per cent effective against the Indian variant of Covid-19, new tests have shown.

The tests confirmed that the antibodies the vaccine generates are capable of fighting the variant, which is responsible for much of India's devastating new outbreak.

BioNTech, which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, said the jab was roughly as effective against the Indian Covid-19 variant as it had been against the South African variant

"So far we've had the chance to test our vaccine against more than 30 variants of the virus. It has proven effective against mutations so far," BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said earlier.