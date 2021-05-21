TODAY |

Pfizer vaccine up to 75% effective against Indian variant of Covid-19, new tests suggest

Source:  1 NEWS

The Pfizer vaccine is up to 75 per cent effective against the Indian variant of Covid-19, new tests have shown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Pfizer jab is currently being rolled out in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

The tests confirmed that the antibodies the vaccine generates are capable of fighting the variant, which is responsible for much of India's devastating new outbreak.

BioNTech, which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, said the jab was roughly as effective against the Indian Covid-19 variant as it had been against the South African variant

related
More Kiwis willing to get Covid vaccine, survey shows as Aotearoa surpasses 500k doses

"So far we've had the chance to test our vaccine against more than 30 variants of the virus. It has proven effective against mutations so far," BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said earlier.

The Pfizer jab is currently being rolled out in New Zealand.

New Zealand
Science
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
NSW farmer traps thousands of mice in large home-made trap
2
Two dead after separate crashes that happened around the same time this evening
3
Prince William lays into BBC, calls for infamous Diana interview to never be aired again
4
Teacher disarmed Idaho school shooter, hugged her until help came
5
H&M staff in Auckland strike over ‘poverty wages’ and understaffing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:33

H&M staff in Auckland strike over ‘poverty wages’ and understaffing

Hotel shooting crackdown: Mongols associate arrested, amid manhunt for 'dangerous' Head Hunters member

Rogue tramper who repeatedly defied kauri dieback rāhui ordered to pay $5700

Experts say lack of checks to blame for Auckland home being built in wrong place, potential $315k bill for owner