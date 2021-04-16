Pfizer CEO predicts those who receive its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine will need a third jab

Pfizer’s CEO says those who have received the company’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine will “likely” need a third booster dose this time next year.

Albert Bourla said today the booster may be needed to maintain protection against the virus that causes Covid-19.

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual re-vaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed,” Bourla told CNBC.

“And, again, the variants will play a key role.”

Pfizer is New Zealand’s preferred vaccine.

Last month, the Government ordered an additional 8.5 million doses, which was thought to be enough for the whole population on a two-dose course. That’s on top of the previously ordered 1.5 million doses.

Without further orders, that would mean, at most, only 3.33 million Kiwis could get three doses of the vaccine.

