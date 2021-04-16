Pfizer CEO predicts those who receive its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine will need a third jab

TODAY |

Pfizer’s CEO says those who have received the company’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine will “likely” need a third booster dose this time next year. 

The extra dose would probably be needed within 12 months of their second shot, he said. Source: 1 NEWS

Albert Bourla said today the booster may be needed to maintain protection against the virus that causes Covid-19. 

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual re-vaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed,” Bourla told CNBC.

“And, again, the variants will play a key role.”

Pfizer is New Zealand’s preferred vaccine. 

Last month, the Government ordered an additional 8.5 million doses, which was thought to be enough for the whole population on a two-dose course. That’s on top of the previously ordered 1.5 million doses. 

Without further orders, that would mean, at most, only 3.33 million Kiwis could get three doses of the vaccine.

Graham Le Gros of the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa says there’s still a lot to learn about the jab. Source: Breakfast

Graham Le Gros of the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa told Breakfast earlier this week it would take about five to 10 years to know for sure how long the Pfizer vaccine could protect someone against Covid-19. 

