Petrol stations across Auckland running out of fuel

The damage to the Auckland fuel pipeline is impacting petrol stations today, with various sites across Auckland are experiencing "sporadic" shortages of fuel.

File image of a man pumping petrol.

A media spokesperson from Z told 1 NEWS there were short term stock outs for a handful of sites while deliveries are being made.

"Stock positions have been rebuilding. This is occurring because pipeline is not at capacity and fuel demand is very high. That's why we are trucking it longer distances than usual – national fuel supplies are strong."

BP in Herne Bay, Mobil in Royal Heights and Gill in Birkenhead have also run out of fuel, according to NZ Herald.

Z out of fuel:

Great South Road

434 Ellerslie Panmure Highway

Remuera Road

Z only diesel:

Orakei

Z no 91:

Royal Oak

Glenn Innes

Green Lane East