Petrol station manager can't help but laugh after bandits scramble for ice cream in brazen Northland ram raid

About six alleged thieves ran off with cigarettes and ice cream after ram raiding a petrol station in Northland overnight.

CCTV at GAS Bream Bay in Ruakākā shows a yellow Mazda Demio reversing through the station's front doors about 12.30am.

Manager Balbinder 'Barry' Singh told 1 NEWS the hooded thieves, who he alleged were youths, stole cigarettes and ice cream, which caused him to have a "big laugh".

The ram raid left the counter damaged, forced the ice cream freezer over to the drink fridges and saw packets of food strewn all over the floor.

He alleged the thieves had got away in two getaway cars.

The Demio was still in the forecourt where it had been abandoned, Singh said.

Singh said he and co-owner Chris Elavia had largely cleaned up the mess before the station opened at 5am this morning.

The alarm company had called them within minutes of the ram raid and they had arrived at the station about 10 minutes after the alleged thieves scarpered.

He believed it was the second ram raid at the station.

A police spokesman confirmed they had received a report about the burglary. He confirmed the alleged offenders had fled in another vehicle.

He said the vehicle left at the scene has been seized and forensics will be carried out on it.

"Our inquiries are still in the very early stages into the burglary."