Petrol station fined $28k for underpaying hard workers

A Labour Inspectorate Investigation found IXL Petroleum and Gas Limited on State Highway 1 in Ruakaka had committed serious breaches of employment law and owed four staff $14,500 arrears in wages.

New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

In addition to repaying the money, they fined them an additional $14k.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said today that the station had breached obligations to pay at least the minimum wage, correct holiday pay, and made unlawful deductions.

One of the employees was only paid for 20 hours a week, despite records showing they worked significantly longer, while another was charged for customer drive-offs and for having their visa supported, MBIE said.

An additional $14,000 penalty was issued to the company by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).