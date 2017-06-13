Petrol sniffing followed by cigarette lighting likely cause of South Auckland house blaze that left teen fighting for life

It's likely those badly burnt in a South Auckland house fire were sniffing petrol and or LPG before a lit cigarette sparked an explosion, fire investigators say.

Four people, including two females, fled the house in Lappington Road, Otara, with their clothes in flames yesterday afternoon.

One person is critically injured with burns to 90 per cent of her body, and another has moderate injuries. The two others were treated for smoke inhalation, police say.

The vapours were still on their clothes from petrol and possibly LPG when they went upstairs and lit a cigarette, specialist fire investigator Terry Jordan told NZ Newswire this morning.

The fire was contained to a bedroom of the Housing New Zealand house.

'IT WAS PRETTY FREAKY'

Serenity Joesph told 1 NEWS she saw people lying on the ground after having fire extinguished from their bodies.

"It was pretty freaky, it was kind of like, nightmarish," she said.

Another witness Chad Tuara said he heard a window smash.

"I looked back and saw two girls rolling on the ground on fire."