Petrol prices to be scrutinised as importers' margins rise

An official inquiry into petrol importers' rising margins has been signalled by the Government as motoring groups say some parts of the country are paying higher prices to subsidise lower prices elsewhere.

Automobile Association analyst Mark Stockdale says in places like Wellington and much of the South Island, "people are paying a higher price for fuel to subsidise lower prices that you're seeing charged elsewhere in the North Island".

The AA says if that's the case then fuel companies should own up and explain why national fuel prices went up five cents a litre this month alone.

"Commodity prices have actually fallen slightly and the New Zealand dollar has actually strengthened, so if anything retail fuel prices should be falling," Mr Stockdale said.

Rising margins also have the AA on guard and it thinks it's time for an independent review of these.

Government figures show the difference between the cost of importing petrol and the price it's sold for has trended up the past eight years and is now hovering around 30 cents a litre.

There's a range of options available"

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she's very disappointed in the petrol importers and she thinks most New Zealanders would be as well, so has been talking with Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment officials today.

Labour is inviting Ms Collins to work together on the issue.

"I would love her to support a finance expenditure select committee inquiry into the petrol industry petrol margins. Let's find out what's going on," said Labour's Stuart Nash.

The Government has indicated a move on the matter next week.

"There's a range of options available, of course I'll look at those - the pros and cons," Ms Collins said.

However, Z Energy says the data is flawed, telling 1 NEWS its latest profit margin is likely to be lower than last year's 5.5 per cent per litre of fuel.