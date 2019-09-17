TODAY |

Petrol prices jump after attack on Saudi oil supplies

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Middle East

Petrol prices have jumped today as oil companies react to a drone strike on a Saudi Arabian oil refinery which has interrupted global production. 

Saturday's strike took out an estimated 5.7 million barrels of the kingdom's crude oil production per day - more than 5 per cent of the world's daily supply.

BP and Z have today both increased their petrol price by 6 cents per litre in response.

BP spokesperson Leigh Taylor said the price rise affects all its BP Connect sites.

"Following drone strikes on Saudi Arabia oil production facilities over the weekend there has been a sharp increase in the barrel price.  This has happened alongside a weakening of the New Zealand dollar.  

"The barrel price and exchange rate are two of the more significant contributors to the price of our fuel in New Zealand, and as a result there has been a 6c per litre increase in prices on all products at BP Connect sites across the country today."

The company said it would review prices every day "to ensure our pricing is as competitive as possible".

Gull say they will hold off on price increases until the end of the week. They had a 40 per cent increase in business yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Economist Cameron Bagrie discussed the economic implications of the drone strikes to a Saudi Arabia oil refinery. Source: Breakfast

Mobil told 1 NEWS it "wouldn't speculate" on price rises, while Gull has vowed not to raise prices before the end of the week.

The AA wants any increase to be spread out over the space of a few days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

International prices are already 15 per cent higher than they were before the drone attack. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:52

Growing movement urges passengers to ditch air travel to tackle climate change

School in lockdown, residents asked to stay indoors as police operation unfolds in Whakatāne

Retailers scramble as New York moves to ban flavoured e-cigarettes
06:15

'De-nicotinised' cigarettes could help NZ achieve Smokefree 2025 goal, study suggests