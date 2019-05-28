Petrol prices climbing again as taxes and commodity prices rise

Despite some much-needed relief at the pump in recent months, petrol prices around the country are starting to climb again.



In Mount Maunganui, drivers are shelling out $2.08 per litre for 91 but head to Queenstown and motorists are paying $2.38.

Last year prices skyrocketed close to $2.50 per litre for 91 and they’ve started to steadily climb again.

Rising commodity prices and taxes are partly to blame.

The Automobile Association’s Principal Regulations Advisor, Mark Stockdale says price hikes will leave motorists with uncertainty.

"There's a range of reasons for those rising commodity prices and I think motorists are going to be concerned, are they going to let up?" says Mr Stockdale.

In Auckland, consumers like to blame the Regional Fuel Tax which came into effect a year ago tomorrow.

But petrol is still cheaper in the City of Sails than in some other places.

The Commerce Commission is looking into competition - or lack of it in the petrol market but it won't report back until the end of the year.